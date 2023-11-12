North Yorkshire Police warning over increase in rural thefts

Police are warning about an increase in thefts from horse owners in rural areas.

North Yorkshire Police said a group of thieves was targeting villages near York, Ryedale and Hambleton, as well as over the border in East Yorkshire.

Flatbed trailers, horseboxes and riding equipment have all been stolen.

The force said it was increasing patrols around the clock in affected areas and appealed to the public to report any suspicious activity.

Insp Mark Earnshaw said rural task force officers were working with colleagues in Humberside Police to identify those responsible.

"The impact of crime to the rural community cannot be underestimated, whether it be the emotional cost from being a victim, to the financial cost of replacing the high-value equipment or increased insurance premiums," he said.

"I advise people who live or work in rural communities to take immediate action to further protect their assets and property."

The force suggested installing CCTV and alarms, as well as fitting tracking devices to horseboxes and trailers.

