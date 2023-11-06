Northallerton man, 81, jailed for child sex offences

An 81-year-old man from North Yorkshire has been jailed for "blatant and sickening" child sex offences.

Raymond Mackley, of The Green, Romanby, Northallerton, was convicted of 16 offences including sexual activity with a child after a trial in September.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a judge at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.

North Yorkshire Police said he was a "trusted adult who abused that trust for his own sexual gratification".

His offending came to light when one of his victims told a family member she had been abused by him as a child and had kept it secret for years.

Her disclosure led to another victim coming forward, who had suffered similar abuse.

'Lasting impact'

Mackley was found guilty of eight counts of sexual activity with a child, six counts of sexual assault against a child under 13, and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Investigating officer, Det Con Gillian Gowling of Northallerton CID, said: "Mackley carried out a blatant and sickening series of offences against his victims over several years, yet maintained his innocence throughout the investigation, showing no remorse for what he had done.

"The victims have shown great bravery in coming forward and providing the evidence that led to his conviction.

"They have lived with the secrecy of the abuse for many years and were initially reluctant to report it to the police, believing that nothing could be done or they wouldn't be believed.

"The abuse and the burden of secrecy they carried has had a lasting impact on their lives that continues to this day."

Mackley was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life and was issued with a lifelong sexual harm prevention order.

