Northallerton swimming pool to shut for £350,000 upgrade

A North Yorkshire swimming pool will close for seven weeks for a £350,000 upgrade.

Northallerton pool will shut for the installation of air conditioning equipment designed to cut energy costs and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

It will close on 2 June and is scheduled to reopen on 17 July.

County councillor Simon Myers apologised for the closure of the pool, but said it was "essential we do this update on the facility".

"Making our leisure centres greener is an important priority for the council," he said.

"As we carry out essential building upgrades, we must explore opportunities to reduce our carbon footprint to help to meet our net zero targets."

The leisure centre has already benefited from an upgrade from a £4.7m government grant to reduce carbon emissions.

That was spent on new heat pumps, solar panels, LED lights and other infrastructure, which saw its CO2 emissions drop by 57%.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.