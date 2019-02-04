Northam photo scandal reveals how far the country has to go on race relations, experts say

WASHINGTON – In the wake of a firestorm surrounding Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, civil rights leaders and political experts expect others will also be called to task for racially insensitive actions from their past – but they noted the controversy shows how far the nation has to go to heal its thorny history on race relations.

“We still have much work to do. We are far from the concept of a post-racial society," said Derrick Johnson, president of the national NAACP. “Individuals and political parties have used race as a tool. The overarching question for us as a nation is: When are we going to address it – the issue of intolerance and racism and not seek to sweep it under a rug that can never cover it up?”

Johnson, along with other civil rights leaders and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, have been quick to call for Northam, a Democrat, to resign after a picture emerged from his yearbook page of a person in blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe.

Northam apologized Friday for being in the photo but reversed his position Saturday, saying he doesn't believe he is in the photo. He called it "disgusting, offensive, racist."

The calls for his resignation continued Sunday.

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, called Northam’s explanation disingenuous. “He needs to resign,'' she said on NBC’s "Meet the Press."

As the controversy swirls around Northam, civil rights advocates said they don’t expect him to be the last politician called to task for similar problems.

“We are going to see other incidents in the future. I don’t think that this is the end of it," said Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League. “I don’t think there’s any such thing as the end of it, because this is the legacy of the past. The sunlight is shining on things that people thought were buried."

Johnson said the country has yet to deal with some causes of racism and “until we do that we will always have, unfortunately, racialized events bubble up.”

Political experts said the swift reaction to Northam may be a sign that more politicians and others won’t be able to survive past wrongdoings.

Adolphus Belk Jr., a professor of political science and African American studies at Winthrop University, said the reaction shows people aren't willing to allow politicians to explain away "youthful transgressions."

“This was a grown man in medical school," he said. "He should have known better. The people who were with him should have known better. The people who are responsible for publishing the yearbook should have known better.”

Belk said those actions have serious consequences.

“Are we so naive to think that people who say and do things like this leave those things at the door when they go into their place of work, their place of worship or wherever they may be … and become trustful earnest, public servants?’’ he said.

In his condemnation of the photo on Saturday, Northam admitted to blackening his face with shoe polish for a Michael Jackson costume at a dance contest in the 1980s.

But the governor, who was elected in 2017, said he was determined to complete his four-year term.

Morial called Northam’s “defense clumsy’’ and “inconsistent.”

“He handled it poorly," he said. “I think (other) people will be called to task. I think it’s better for people to come clean in advance.”

Rickey Hill, retired chair of the political science department at Jackson State University, said it could be a pivotal moment if Northam’s feet are held to the fire and he resigns.

Hill said Democrats can use it as a way to consolidate their base for the 2020 presidential race and congressional elections.

If Democrats don’t take swift action, including calling for Northam’s resignation, they “run the risk of turning black folks off,” Hill said.

Traditionally, African-American voters have supported Democratic candidates. Some civil rights leaders said Northam wouldn’t have won Virginia, a swing state, without the support of black voters.