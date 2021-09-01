Northam posthumously pardons 'Martinsville Seven' after executions for alleged rape

Gov. Ralph Northam posthumously pardoned seven Virginia men Tuesday 70 years after they were executed for alleged rape.

The Virginia Democrat pardoned the "Martinsville Seven" because he said they did not receive a fair trial that led to their death sentences.

"While these pardons do not address the guilt of the seven, they serve as recognition from the Commonwealth that these men were tried without adequate due process and received a racially biased death sentence not similarly applied to white defendants," Northam's office said.

The governor thanked the descendants of the men and their families, saying they constantly pushed for justice. The men, who were black, were convicted by an all-white jury and allegedly did not receive fair due process.

"I'm grateful to the advocates and families of the Martinsville Seven for their dedication and perseverance," he said.

The men were executed after they were convicted of the rape of Ruby Stroud Floyd, 32, on Jan. 8, 1949.

I just granted posthumous pardons for the Martinsville seven—young Black men executed 70 years ago after speedy trials by all-white juries.



This is about righting the wrongs of our criminal justice system. I hope it brings some small measure of peace.https://t.co/17fvUFrKKT pic.twitter.com/tuuKnlSmwv — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) August 31, 2021



Floyd reportedly went to Martinsville, a predominantly black neighborhood, to collect money for some clothes she sold.

The movement for the posthumous pardon began in 2020, with family and community members advocating on the men's behalf.

Northam ceremonially signed pardons for Frank Hairston Jr., 19, Howard Lee Hairston, 18, James Luther Hairston, 20, Joe Henry Hampton, 19, Francis DeSales Grayson, 37, Booker Millner, 19, and John Claybon Taylor, 21.

"They did not deserve to die. Gov. Northam should render an apology to the families of these seven men, stating that they should not have been executed," said James Grayson, a son of one of the men. "It's never too late to right a wrong."

Northam has reportedly awarded 604 pardons since taking office.

