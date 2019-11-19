Update: Northamber (LON:NAR) Stock Gained 60% In The Last Year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Northamber plc (LON:NAR) share price is 60% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 4.6% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Also impressive, the stock is up 52% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

Given that Northamber didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Northamber actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 13%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 60% the last twelve months. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Northamber's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Northamber shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 61%, over the last year, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Northamber has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 61% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 4.1% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. You could get a better understanding of Northamber's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

