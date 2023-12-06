Northampton police officers cleared in fatal shooting. Here is what Bucks County DA found

Three Northampton police officers were justified in the fatal shooting last month of a knife-wielding 40-year-old man whose mother called police after he threatened to jump off the roof, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office has ruled.

District Attorney Matt Weintraub released the finding of a county detective investigation into the Nov. 5 incident, which concluded the officers who responded to the call involving Mark Chambers had no choice but to discharge their weapons.

The report provided the first detailed account from law enforcement about the shooting outside the 400 block of Elm Avenue in the Holland section of the township.

The investigation found the officers fired at Chambers less than a minute after arriving at the home in response to a 911 call from his mother around 7:30 p.m., according to the DA’s office.

She told an emergency dispatcher that her son was armed with a knife with an 8-inch blade, had cut his neck and he was threatening to jump from the roof before hanging up, the investigation found.

Dispatchers called her back and reported hearing the woman yelling at her son to get back inside the home.

A review of the officers’ body camera footage showed that the entire incident at the home lasted a total of 35 seconds, including the 18 seconds from the time they exited their vehicles until their initial encounter with Chambers, the DA report said.

Chambers stood just inside the front doorway holding a knife with both hands at waist level, acording to investigators.

The three officers gave Chambers at least 18 verbal commands to “drop the knife” or “drop it,” and Chambers could be heard saying, “help me.”

“We will help you,” one officer responded, according to body camera footage.

Without warning Chambers raised the knife over his head in an “attack position” and charged out the front door at the officers leading them to open fire. The officers were approximately six to 10 feet away from Chambers when they fired.

The officers and other first responders immediately began rendering first aid to Chambers, and he was transported to St. Mary Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy showed Chambers died from multiple gunshot wounds.

After weighing the totality of the circumstances, Weintraub concluded that all three officers reasonably believed that Chambers intended to stab at least one of them when he raised his knife into an attack position and charged.

He added that the officers’ conduct was within the permissible scope of Northampton Township Police use-of-force requirements, and the use-of-force best practices guidelines adopted by Bucks County Police Departments in 2020.

“By raising his knife into an attack position from mere feet away as he charged at the officers, despite all their repeated commands for him to drop his weapon, Mark Chambers created a situation in which all three officers had no other reasonable choice but to fire their weapons in defense of themselves, and of each other, in order to neutralize the deadly and imminent threat that Chambers posed to them all,” Weintraub wrote.

The shooting was the second one this year involving police officers in Bucks County that was ruled justified.

Falls police officers shot and seriously injured 21-year-old Benjamin Charles Fell, of Middletown, following a traffic stop that turned into a high speed police chase on March 28.

During the incident, police said that Fell twice displayed and appeared to aim what they believed was a firearm at them, but turned out to be a CO2 airgun. Fell is facing a list of charges including two felony counts of aggravated assault and felony fleeing or attempting to elude police.

