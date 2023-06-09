Northampton: Warehouse uses robots to help staff shortage

A business said it was using robots in its warehouses to help overcome staffing challenges.

Active Ants UK, on the Brackmills Industrial Estate in Northampton, employs 11 people in its warehouse alongside robots.

Jeroen Dekker, managing director, said during peak seasons they had to fly people to and from UK which he said was "not a very sustainable model".

The company said there was "misunderstanding" around robots.

Active Ants UK's country director Khalil Ashong said there is a "misunderstanding" about robots

The robots at Active Ants UK are the "core of what we do alongside people", said its country director Khalil Ashong.

"There's often a misunderstanding where we think the robots are taking over.

"In our case, the robots are told what to do by people, so we use them as a tool.

"They're autonomous only as much as we allow them to be," he added.

The e-fulfilment business is based in a 23,225 square metre (250,000 square foot) warehouse.

He acknowledged the sector's future would see "fewer" people in the workplace.

Robots have helped Active Ants UK with its staffing shortage issue, said managing director Jeroen Dekker

The robotic technology is "superb", said operations manager Howard Wilson

Howard Wilson, StarTech.com UK operations managers, visited the Active Ant UK setup to see the robotic set-up.

"It's needed for the growth of the distribution industry. There is a shortage of staff and their type of operation suits that problem completely," he said.

The IT distribution company's Northampton warehouse does not yet use robots but Mr Wilson said technology will "always dictate there is a mix" of humans and robots.

He said robots were a "small part of the solution" and "definitely have their place".

