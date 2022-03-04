Northampton woman charged in crash that killed mother and daughter in Bensalem

A Northampton woman is accused of causing a crash that killed a woman and her daughter in Bensalem last year.

On Thusday, Adyaan Zuhair Swad Al Baidhani was arraigned on charges alleging she crashed head-on into a car driven by Celen Serrato, killing her and her mother, who was her passenger, on Oct. 21.

Bensalem police said Al Baidhani, 21, was driving 30 mph over the speed limit when she crashed into them that night.

Al Baidhani remains free on $500,000 unsecured bail.

Bensalem residents Rafaela Serrato, 53, and Celene Serrato, who was days from her 30th birthday, were killed in the crash.

Police said Al Baidhani was driving a 2013 Jeep Wrangler about 11 a.m. that day when she tried to avoid a vehicle that had cut her off on southbound Knights Road. She went over the center turn lane and into the northbound lane, where she struck a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by Celene Serrato, court documents allege.

Al Baidhani was trying to avoid a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Juliana Ferreira-Rocha that was coming out of the parking lot for Creekside Apartments, police said. Ferreira-Rocha did not yield to oncoming traffic, and did not stop to help at the scene of the crash, court documents allege. She did not call police to report the crash either, police said.

Ferreira-Rocha, 40, of Bensalem, is charged with two counts of felony accidents involving death or personal injury and two counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.

Investigators inspected Al Baidhani's Jeep and found it was going 65 mph in a 35 mph zone seconds before she struck the Dodge Caravan, according to police allegations.

A family member of the Serratos set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for a memorial, and wrote that they were coming back from picking up groceries for a wedding when the crash occurred.

"This was a very tragic day for the Serrato family and for all our related family seeing how both of them were a big part of our lives and both were amazing women," she wrote in the post.

The GoFundMe page raised $27,655 of its $30,000 goal.

A message left for Al Baidhani's attorney seeking comment Friday was not immediately returned. Ferreira-Rocha, who remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail, did not have an attorney listed for her.

They both have preliminary hearings tentatively scheduled for Wednesday.

