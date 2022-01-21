NorthAndover Coronavirus Positive Rate Falling: Latest State Data

NORTH ANDOVER, MA — North Andover's coronavirus surge appears to be on the downslope, according to the latest state data released Thursday.

The town's two-week average positive test rate fell from the prior Thursday's report, from 20.79 percent to 20.41 percent.

The two-week case count continued to rise, from 963 to 1,007, or 227.1 daily cases per 100,000 residents. But town data, which covers a one-week period, confirms that cases are declining in North Andover as well.

There were 171 active cases in town, as of Thursday, down from 376 a week prior.

North Andover also reported five coronavirus deaths over the last week, bringing the cumulative total to 98 since the pandemic began.



The latest state data shows North Andover is 75.99 percent fully vaccinated and 40.4 percent of residents have received a booster shot. Another nine percent of residents are partially vaccinated.

