Northants flood response stood down as risk lowers

Measures to protect people from the impact of flooding in Northamptonshire have been stood down.

The Local Resilience Forum (LRF) says overnight weather has had less impact on the county's waterways than it predicted.

Water levels are thought to have peaked across most of Northamptonshire and the clear-up is under way.

People in the county are being urged to follow weather forecasts and all safety messages.

Some flood warnings remain in place for areas of Northamptonshire including isolated properties near the River Nene from Cogenhoe to Great Doddington, in Wellingborough and at Billing Aquadrome.

The LRF, which consists of emergency services, health agencies, the Environment Agency and councils, said Northamptonshire could now "move into the recovery phase as partners from the local authorities lead the clear-up work".

Mick Berry from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said, on behalf of the LRF: "I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the planning and response work over the last week.

"I would also like to thank the public for following the right safety messages and taking precautions to keep themselves safe.

"There continues to be a lot of standing water around and some localised flooding, and we know that weather conditions can change rapidly [so] we ask people to keep listening to forecasts and follow the safety messages that the fire service and other partners share during periods of inclement weather."

The administrators of Billing Aquadrome, where hundreds of people were evacuated from mobile homes, have thanked residents for "vacating the site in an orderly manner".

The site was placed into administration earlier this year

One resident per plot has been allowed onto the site and are escorted to their homes to collect pets, passports and medication.

Some have complained on social media that they are not being allowed to retrieve clothes.

