Northborough police seek public’s help in searching for missing teen
Northborough police are seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing teen.
15-year-old Michael Davis Jr. was last seen in the Northborough area earlier Thursday night, Northborough police said.
David Jr. is described as being 6 feet tall, having a slender build, and having red hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northborough PD.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
