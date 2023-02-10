Northborough police seek public’s help in searching for missing teen

Northborough police are seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing teen.

15-year-old Michael Davis Jr. was last seen in the Northborough area earlier Thursday night, Northborough police said.

David Jr. is described as being 6 feet tall, having a slender build, and having red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northborough PD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW