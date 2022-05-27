UPDATE: Traffic resumes on northbound I-5 following officer-involved shooting

A car crashed along northbound Interstate 5 on Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022, where there was an officer-involved shooting. The shooting took place near the O'Brien rest area and shut down northbound I-5 for hours.

Update, 6:30 p.m.

Traffic resumed on northbound Interstate 5 before 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the California Department of Transportation.

"CHP is beginning to slowly escort northbound traffic through the Fawndale closure all the way to O'Brien. Motorists should still expect long delays in this area," Caltrans said on Twitter.

Northbound traffic was at a crawl all the way to Mountain Gate at 7 p.m.

Update, 5:15 p.m.

A police shooting in the area of Interstate 5's O'Brien rest area forced the freeway's closure of the northbound lanes just north of Redding on Thursday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol public information officer Jason Morton confirmed that there had been an officer-involved shooting and that I-5 was closed at the northbound Fawndale exit.

Authorities are investigating a crash that happened on Interstate 5 north of Redding. The CHP said there was an officer-involved shooting in the wake of the collision near the O'Brien rest area.

Morton did not know what led to the shooting and said officials were expected to release more details later on Thursday.

But late afternoon, the CHP said it would not be making a statement as the agency waited for approval from the office of the state commissioner.

A firefighter sprays water on a smoldering hillside where a car crashed along northbound Interstate 5 on Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022, and where there was an officer-involved shooting. The shooting took place near the O'Brien rest area and shut down northbound I-5 for hours.

The incident is under a multi-agency investigation that includes the Redding Police Department and Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

Initial reports were that the CHP asked to close the northbound lanes after a two-vehicle crash that started a fire.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed at the Fawndale exit after the California Highway Patrol reported an officer-involved shooting on the afternoon of Thursday, May 26, 2022

There was also a report from a witness of a weapon being inside one of the vehicles involved in the wreck and the person inside that vehicle was not cooperating with authorities, according to CHP traffic incidents page.

The collision was reported around 1:40 p.m., according to the CHP.

Crews reported that the fire was holding at about a half-acre in size.

Traffic was diverted at Bridge Bay.

Update, 2:45 p.m.

CHP public information officer Jason Morton confirmed that northbound I-5 is closed at the Fawndale exit after an officer-involved shooting earlier Thursday in the area of the O'Brien rest area.

Morton did not know what led to the shooting and said authorities would be releasing more details later in the afternoon.

A Record Searchlight reporter is headed to the scene. Check back on this story for updates.

Original story

Northbound Interstate 5 is closed after a two-vehicle crash near the O’Brien rest area that has started a fire, the California Highway Patrol said.

The northbound lanes are closed at the Fawndale exit, the CHP said.

There is also a report from a witness of a weapon being inside one of the vehicles involved in the wreck and the person inside that vehicle is not cooperating with authorities, according to CHP traffic incidents page.

The collision was reported around 1:40 p.m., according to the CHP.

Crews reported that the fire is holding at about a half-acre in size.

Traffic is being diverted at Bridge Bay.

A Record Searchlight reporter is headed to the scene. Check back on this story for updates.

