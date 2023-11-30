Northbound I-81 closed near Williamsport following multi-vehicle crash
Editor's note: This story was updated at 1:07 p.m. Thursday to add new details.
Northbound Interstate 81 in the Williamsport area is expected to remain closed for a while Thursday following a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to Maryland State Police.
The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. near the 2-mile marker close to U.S. 11 in the Williamsport area, a Maryland State Police spokesperson said in an email Thursday afternoon.
Sgt. Scott Bell with the Hagerstown Barrack said a preliminary report indicated four vehicles were involved in the crash.
Three people were flown to Johns Hopkins Hospital using Trooper 3 and Trooper 5 medevac helicopters, the state police spokesperson said in the email.
According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle was traveling north on I-81 when for unknown reasons, crashed into the rear of another vehicle, which subsequently caused a chain reaction.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Maryland State Highway tweeted on X around 12:15 p.m. that traffic was being diverted to U.S. 11 in Williamsport. The agency also noted that a second crash past Halfway Boulevard was clearing.
This story will be updated.
