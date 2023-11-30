Northbound I-81 closed near Williamsport following multi-vehicle crash

Editor's note: This story was updated at 1:07 p.m. Thursday to add new details.

Northbound Interstate 81 in the Williamsport area is expected to remain closed for a while Thursday following a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to Maryland State Police.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. near the 2-mile marker close to U.S. 11 in the Williamsport area, a Maryland State Police spokesperson said in an email Thursday afternoon.

A Maryland State Highway webcam for eastbound Interstate 70, with the ramp to northbound Interstate 81, shows traffic delays following a major crash on northbound I-81 around noon Thursday.

Sgt. Scott Bell with the Hagerstown Barrack said a preliminary report indicated four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Three people were flown to Johns Hopkins Hospital using Trooper 3 and Trooper 5 medevac helicopters, the state police spokesperson said in the email.

According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle was traveling north on I-81 when for unknown reasons, crashed into the rear of another vehicle, which subsequently caused a chain reaction.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Maryland State Highway tweeted on X around 12:15 p.m. that traffic was being diverted to U.S. 11 in Williamsport. The agency also noted that a second crash past Halfway Boulevard was clearing.

This story will be updated.

