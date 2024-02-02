Northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were closed near Munds Park on Friday morning due to disabled vehicles, officials said.

The closure was at milepost 310 north of Stoneman Lake Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff said moderate to heavy snow was continuing to impact the area, which was under a winter weather advisory until 5 p.m. Friday. Meteorologists were predicting a daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

There was no estimated time of reopening. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Northbound Interstate 17 closed near Munds Park