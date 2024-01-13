Northbound Interstate 5 closed 12 miles north of Eugene due to commercial vehicle crash

Northbound Interstate 5 was closed about 12 miles north of Eugene early Saturday due to a crash near the Diamond Hill Road exit.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said northbound Interstate 5 is closed about 12 miles north of Eugene due to a commercial vehicle crash.

"It may take several hours to reopen the highway due to the slippery road conditions across northwest Oregon," ODOT said in a press release posted at 4 a.m. Saturday.

The crash is in Linn County near the Diamond Hill Road exit. ODOT traffic cameras show snow alongside the freeway.

The National Weather Service has issued an ice-storm warning for the south Willamette Valley until 10 p.m. tonight.

"Low temperatures are forecast to persist this weekend, so expect icy conditions and delay your trip if possible," according to the warning.

