Traffic is backed up on I-5 at Kuebler Boulevard after a semitruck crash on Tuesday.

Northbound Interstate 5 at Kuebler Boulevard is closed because of an overturned semitruck.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said to expect delays and a detour.

Southbound lanes may also be impacted and could have delays.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Northbound I-5 closed at Kuebler Boulevard in Salem, Oregon