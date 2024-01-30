Northbound lanes of I-35W closed to traffic south of Fort Worth after crash

All northbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 35W are closed at Texas 174 south of Fort Worth on Tuesday afternoon because of a crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Drivers should use alternate routes, TxDOT said on X about 3:50 p.m.

