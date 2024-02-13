Northbound Loop 101 on-ramp closure at Shea Boulevard

Arizona Republic
·1 min read

The Northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Shea Boulevard will be closed from 10 p.m. today until 5 a.m. February 14.

Expect lane reductions on the surrounding freeway during those hours and consider using the on-ramp at Cactus Road north of Shea Boulevard as an alternative.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Northbound Loop 101 on-ramp closure at Shea Boulevard