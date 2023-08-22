Northbridge police: Suspect charged with striking chief's cruiser, assaulting 2 officers

NORTHBRIDGE — Police say a man wanted on several outstanding warrants crashed into the police chief's cruiser and assaulted two officers on Monday before being placed under arrest.

According to a news release, Police Chief Timothy Labrie and Officer Levon Derkosrofian went to 434 Church St. at 2:44 p.m. after receiving a call that John Edward Hilditch, who was wanted on seven outstanding warrants, was outside.

Labrie and Derkosrofian found Hilditch sitting in a Ford F-150. According to the police news release, Hilditch did not comply with their verbal commands and drove away, striking Labrie's cruiser.

Later, Hilditch's truck was reported parked at the Heritage Park housing complex. Labrie saw Hilditch in the area and chased him on foot, according to the news release.

During the chase, the release said, Hilditch broke into two homes in the condominium complex, assaulted two police officers and attempted to steal a cruiser before finally being taken into custody by Derkosrofian and Officer Anthony Ciccone.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Hilditch is charged with leaving the scene property damage accident, operating a vehicle with a license suspended for OUI, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (trash can), three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, two counts of breaking and entering into a building in the daytime for felony, breaking into a vehicle in the daytime for felony, and larceny from a building.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Northbridge police charge suspect with assaulting 2 officers