Northeast Anchorage mobile home fire displaces 4 people

Jan. 1—Four people were displaced after a mobile home caught fire in a northeast Anchorage neighborhood on New Year's Eve, according to the Anchorage Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the Penland Park mobile home park, public information officer Lexi Trainer said in an email Monday. She said that everyone made it out of the home by the time firefighters arrived. No one was taken to the hospital, Trainer said.

It may be a few days or even weeks before investigators know what caused the fire, Trainer said. She did not have definitive information about the extent of damage to the mobile home, but said four people had been temporarily displaced.

"They appear to have been taken in by The Red Cross," Trainer wrote.