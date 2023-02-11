Northeast Anchorage shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say

Feb. 11—A man shot in Northeast Anchorage early Saturday morning was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting at 2:37 a.m. in the 5900 block of East Sixth Avenue, a few blocks east of Boniface Parkway, police said in an online statement. Anchorage Fire Department medics and officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wounds to both the upper and lower body, according to police. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, which police described as life-threatening.

Two people have been taken into custody and questioned by detectives, police said.

The motive behind the shooting and the relationship between the people involved remains under investigation, according to the police department. Anchorage police encouraged anyone with information about the incident or surveillance video from the area to contact them by calling 311 (option 1) or 907-786-8900 (option 0).

Police didn't provide additional details about the shooting in their initial statement Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.