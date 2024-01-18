Northeast Austin gas line hit by dozer; residents evacuated

Austin fire crews evacuated an area in Northeast Austin late Thursday morning after a dozer reportedly hit a gas line.

The incident occurred near East Yager Lane and Copperfield Drive, according to the Austin Fire Department. A spokesperson for the department said crews are still in the area working and monitoring gas levels.

E Yager Ln & Copperfield Dr, Austin, TX 78753 - Bing Maps

Crews do not have a projected time for when evacuated residents can return to their homes, the spokesperson said. It's unclear how many residences were evacuated.

More: 16 people displaced after fire engulfs portion of North Austin apartment complex

People are being asked to avoid the area until the gas line is repaired. The Texas Gas Service has been notified, according to the Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Fire crews evacuate residents after dozer hit gas line in Northeast Austin