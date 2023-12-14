Northeast Australia under flood risk, heavy rain

STORY: Jasper pummelled the far north regions of Queensland state, home to several resorts along the world-famous Great Barrier Reef, after making landfall on Wednesday (December 13) as a Category 2 storm, three rungs below the most dangerous wind speed level.

The storm, now downgraded to a tropical low, was tracking in a northwesterly direction toward the Gulf of Carpentaria, where it could intensify back to cyclonic strength over the weekend, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said in its latest update.

Despite the downgrade of the storm, the weather bureau warned residents in cyclone-hit regions that heavy rain was forecast there over the next 24 hours.