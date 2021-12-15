Northeast Baltimore 7-Eleven damaged after unsuccessful ATM theft

A Northeast Baltimore 7-Eleven was damaged when six men backed a white van into the front window early Wednesday morning, the latest in a series of brazen attempted ATM thefts in the Baltimore area, police say.

The bandits, who arrived at about 4:25 a.m., were unsuccessful, police say, and the ATM remained on the scene. The suspects fled, and no arrests were made, said Baltimore Police spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy.

The 24-hour store, located along Radecke Avenue in Frankford, was open with hot coffee Wednesday morning, even with a gaping hole where its front window should be and with glass and debris littering the sidewalk.

In recent months, pharmacies, convenience stores and banks in the area have fallen victim to the destructive thefts. In many instances over the past few years, the thefts came and went without arrests. But last month, police foiled a theft at the Aden Deli & Grocery store near Druid Hill Park, arresting an 18-year-old on the scene. In Baltimore County in October, police caught an 18-year-old suspected of helping to rip an ATM from the wall of a WesBanco in Cockeysville.