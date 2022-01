The Independent

A bomb cyclone is forecast to barrel up the US East coast this weekend, bringing snow and ice along with powerful winds and risk of flooding. The National Weather Service reported on Tuesday that the winter storm will likely impact portions of the Mid-Atlantic, especially near the coast, and areas in the northeast through New England late on Friday and into the weekend. Forecasters said they were increasingly confident that the region would see significant winter impacts including the I-95 metro areas from New York City to Washington DC.