Northeast braces a for powerful winter storm
A major storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy snow to the mid-Atlantic and up into New England starting Friday. Kate Bilo, chief meteorologist with CBS Philadelphia, has the details.
A major storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy snow to the mid-Atlantic and up into New England starting Friday. Kate Bilo, chief meteorologist with CBS Philadelphia, has the details.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a storm Friday into Saturday that could bring 8 to 18 inches of snow.
The National Weather Service is calling for snow to hit parts of New York, and the closer you live to the coast, the more you'll see.
Communities on the coast like Portsmouth, Rye and Hampton, or York, Maine, are likely to see the most snowfall.
The National Weather Service is calling for snow to hit Pennsylvania, and the closer you live to the coast, the more you'll see.
A southward plunge of Arctic air will reach all the way down into Florida, sending temperatures in the Sunshine State tumbling to the lowest levels in years there. AccuWeather forecasters warn that both crops and decades-old records could be in jeopardy from this frigid blast. Temperatures in some areas could reach their lowest marks in more than 80 years, while other locations could break daily record low readings. In some places, the frigid weather could cause iguanas to fall out of trees. Fre
It snowed in Miami on Jan. 19, 1977. Could it happen again, as temperatures plunge and Artic door blasts Florida?
Parts of Ontario and Quebec will fall under an active storm track as Canada endures a pattern flip-flop heading into February.
The fire has been burning since Friday and is 55% contained.
People who went to bed early missed the bulletins at 9 p.m. Wednesday. They woke up to a screeching winter nightmare in 1978.
A powerful nor’easter with heavy snow, high winds, and coastal flooding threatens the East Coast this weekend.
Widespread frost and freezing conditions will be possible starting Friday night, with the coldest temperatures expected to arrive Saturday night.
A storm will develop off the U.S. East Coast on Friday night and make a beeline for the Atlantic provinces this weekend. Here’s what you need to know.
Cape Cod may get smacked by a powerful storm this weekend that could bring heavy snow, strong winds, coastal flooding and dangerous seas.
New York City could get as little as 2 or as much as 20 inches of snow this weekend.
The National Weather Service has updated the forecast for the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Virginia, along with Delaware, with high totals of snow.
One question asked: “Do we have enough power to ensure the lights will stay on if we see another Winter Storm Uri?”
A major nor'easter is knocking on the door of New England and the latest forecasts show this storm could pack a big enough punch to make its way into Boston's top snowstorms on record. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boston has already started to prepare for the winter storm by changing meteorologists' typical nine-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts. "You could be there for 12 hours plus," Andrew Loconto, Lead Meteorologist at the NWS Boston office, told AccuWeather in an interview. The Boston
A nor'easter forecast for Saturday, Jan. 29 is expected to bring strong winds and at least a foot of snow to the South Shore.
The fire was in an area with brush, trees and heavy duff, according to Cal Fire.
Past nor’easters have impacted millions of people and caused billions in damages over the years.