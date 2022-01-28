Northeast braces a for powerful winter storm

AccuWeather

A southward plunge of Arctic air will reach all the way down into Florida, sending temperatures in the Sunshine State tumbling to the lowest levels in years there. AccuWeather forecasters warn that both crops and decades-old records could be in jeopardy from this frigid blast. Temperatures in some areas could reach their lowest marks in more than 80 years, while other locations could break daily record low readings. In some places, the frigid weather could cause iguanas to fall out of trees. Fre