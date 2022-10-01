Northeast Cobb woman accused of strangling another woman to death

Oct. 1—Police have arrested and charged a northeast Cobb woman with murder, accusing her of strangling another woman to death.

Gretchen Lynn Fortney, 52, is accused in an arrest warrant of killing Martha Fortney early Friday morning at a home off Mabry Road. The relationship between the two women was not initially clear from records.

Police say that around 5:11 a.m. Friday, Gretchen Fortney assaulted Martha Fortney, causing injuries to her torso and marks on her neck that indicated strangulation.

Martha Fortney "was observed with what appeared to be the belt from her robe tied or looped around her neck," the warrant states.

The incident occured at a home on Loch Highland Pass, which is listed as Gretchen Fortney's address in the warrant. Martha Fortney owned the home, according to Cobb property records.

Fortney was booked into the Cobb County jail Friday afternoon and remains there, according to jail records. She faces a murder charge and two aggravated assault charges, and is not eligible for bond.