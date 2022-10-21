Northeast Cobb woman indicted for allegedly strangling her mother

Oct. 21—A Cobb grand jury indicted the northeast Cobb woman accused of strangling her mother to death with a robe belt last month.

Gretchen Lynn Fortney, 52, was arrested Sept. 30 on charges of aggravated assault and murder in the death of her 78-year-old mother, Martha Dianne Fortney.

According to Thursday's indictment, Gretchen Fortney is charged with one count of malice murder and three counts of felony murder. She is also charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery and a count of aggravated sexual battery.

Martha Fortney's husband told police he found his wife dead in the doorway of a bedroom with Gretchen Fortney standing nearby early in the morning on Sept. 30. According to a warrant, Martha Fortney "was observed with what appeared to be the belt from her robe tied or looped around her neck."

Gretchen Fortney is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.