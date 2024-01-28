Northeast, New England dealing with sloppy mess of heavy rain, snow that could cause travel delays Sunday

NEW YORK – Millions of people in the Northeast and New England are dealing with a sloppy mess of heavy rain and some snow as a coastal storm slides across the region on Sunday.

Rain has been the name of the game as of Sunday morning, with heavy precipitation being reported from Pennsylvania and New York state to New Jersey and southern New England.

However, the FOX Forecast Center said the rain will eventually run into colder air pushing in from the north, which will help allow a changeover from rain to snow across interior portions of the region. But it will be a battle.

So, if you’re hoping for winter weather and you’re in New York City or along the Interstate 95 corridor, we’ve got some bad news – it’s not happening this time.

The exclusive FOX Model future radar and clouds showing the storm in the Northeast and New England on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said rain will be ongoing across the region Sunday, but as the storm system continues to slide off to the east and eventually off the East Coast, snow will likely develop from the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region eastward into New England.

The WPC noted that heavier snow will develop over eastern New York and northern New England, while some pockets of freezing rain will develop over eastern New York and into southern New England.

Snow is also expected over parts of the central and southern Appalachians.

Most precipitation will end on Monday, except for the eastern Great Lakes region and northern New England, where snow could linger into Monday evening.

Winter weather alerts have been posted across the region, with most locations under a Winter Weather Advisory.

However, the higher elevations in north-central and western Massachusetts and the Catskill Mountains in New York, as well as southern Vermont and New Hampshire, are under a Winter Storm Warning.

The FOX Forecast Center isn’t expecting any accumulating snow along the I-95 corridor from New York City through southern New England due to warmer temperatures.

The temperatures will be colder farther north, and that’s where snow is likely to accumulate.

Snow totals will range from 1-3 inches in most places, including Hartford in Connecticut and Providence in Rhode Island. Boston, too, could also pick up a couple of inches.

Higher snow totals between 5 and 8 inches are possible in the higher terrain of New York's Catskill Mountains, north-central and western Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire and southern Vermont.

The FOX Forecast Center said gusty winds could also cause some issues with this coastal storm. Airports in the Northeast could see some travel delays and cancellations from Sunday into Monday due to the wind.

Calmer weather is in store for the Northeast for the rest of the week once this storm passes.





