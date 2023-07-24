Northeast Florida unemployment up despite jump in available jobs

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported that despite a rise in job opportunities, Jacksonville’s unemployment rate rose to a 10-month high this June.

The jobless rate in the Jacksonville area, which includes Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties, rose from 2.7% in May to 3% in June. That is the highest level since it was nearly 3% in August 2022.

However, according to FDEO, rising unemployment is a normal spring trend due to high school and college graduates entering the workforce, and FDEO’s reports don’t provide seasonally adjusted data in its monthly reports.

According to FDEO’s survey, the number of unemployed people in the Jacksonville area rose by about 13,000, which lands monthly unemployment at 853,859. That combined with a jump in the labor force, which grew about 17,000 to a total of 880,859, caused the unemployment rate to rise.

Florida as a whole tells a different story. The agency reported that the state’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.6% on a seasonally adjusted basis for June. Before seasonal adjustment though, it rose from 2.8% to 3.2%.

As far as non-farm businesses in Northeast Florida, FDEO reported continued gains in payroll since last year. Those businesses increased jobs by 39,100 within a year, which is a 5.1% growth.

Jobs also increased in every industry sector. The big winners were the leisure and hospitality sector, which rose by 10.7% with 9,300 more jobs, and professional, scientific and technical services, which rose by 11% with a 6,100 job increase.

