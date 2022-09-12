Northeast Georgia teen seriously burned in trash fire explosion

A Comer teenager was seriously burned recently while she and her boyfriend were burning trash outside her home, according to a Madison County Sheriff’s report.

Medical authorities who arrived about 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 considered using Life Flight to transport the teen to a hospital, but decided against it due to hazardous weather conditions at the time, deputies said.

The teen was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, then later transferred to a burn unit at a hospital in Augusta, sheriff's Capt. Jimmy Patton said Monday.

Deputies responded along with medical and fire units to the house, where they learned the girl and her boyfriend were burning household trash.

The girl was seated on a lawn chair near the fire, when something exploded “and a flame similar to a torch shot out burning her face,” according to the report. The chair and grass around the chair also caught fire.

The girl ran and jumped into a swimming pool, but the boyfriend told the deputy he could see that his girlfriend’s face was still on fire even while she was in the water.

The deputy noted severe burns to the teen's chest, arms and entire face.

The officer also noted there was a yellow/green substance on her and Patton said investigators believe it was paint.

The canister or can that exploded was disintegrated in the explosion, Patton said.

The deputy also noted that the boyfriend was unaware that it was unlawful to burn household trash.

Burning such trash, according to Patton, can be dangerous “especially if you didn’t create the trash and don’t know what’s in it.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Northeast Georgia teen burned in Comer trash fire explosion