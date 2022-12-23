Northeast hit with coastal flooding
Parts of the Northeast experienced coastal flooding on Dec. 23 as southerly winds created a storm surge from a winter storm moving across the United States.
As a winter storm makes its way to the Delaware Valley, parts of the Jersey Shore are experiencing coastal flooding, including Egg Harbor Township.
The Seacoast could see some flooding because Friday’s storm will be hitting during an astronomical high tide.
An impending winter storm will impact the Northeast in numerous ways over the Christmas holiday. Heavy rain and snow could increase chances for flash flooding. Where precipitation is in the liquid variety, icy roadways are possible when temperatures start to drop and strong wind gusts have the potential to cause power outages and coastal flooding.
A coastal flood warning goes into effect for Nassau County and parts of Queens at 8 a.m. Friday.
Heavy rain from a powerful winter storm moving across the country could lead to some coastal flooding concerns along much of the Northeast and New England coasts Friday, especially where snowmelt adds to the water falling from the sky.
If you’re flying out of South Florida ahead of Christmas, be prepared for potential delays — and even cancellations.
Coastal flood and high wind warnings have been issued in Massachusetts ahead of pre-Christmas storm that’s expected to bring heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and the possibility for widespread damage.
28 years after the disaster film roared into theaters, a follow-up — aptly titled Twisters — will hope to recapture the magic of the Helen Hunt-Bill Paxton original
The Badgers, who were scheduled to debut their alternate uniform Friday, will also display the look in February in recognition of Black History Month.
Graham Mertz should have a good chance to win the starting job at Florida, which is losing its No. 1 quarterback to the NFL.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday will vote on a $1.66 trillion government funding bill that provides more money for Ukraine's defense, restricts the Chinese-owned TikTok app and reforms presidential election certification, a top Democrat said. About two hours after the Senate passed the measure funding the government through Sept. 30, No. 2 House Democrat Steny Hoyer said the lower chamber would not take up the legislation until Friday morning as it performed some final legislative actions to pass it. The bill, which boosts annual funding from about $1.5 trillion, would provide Ukraine with $44.9 billion in wartime aid and bans the use of Chinese-owned social media app TikTok on federal government devices.
Thursday night: Dangerously cold wind chills and blowing snow. Friday wind chills: -20 to -30 Early blizzard-like conditions
The highly publicized arctic cold front that slammed into Colorado on Wednesday late afternoon is living up to its brutally cold and snowy forecast.
Free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski has said he’s done playing. His agent has said he doesn’t believe Gronk. And the rest of us have believed that Gronkowski could possibly return if/when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turns on the Gronk signal. Fully aware of those dynamics, Gronkowski tweeted on Wednesday, “I’m kinda bored.” And while he [more]
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.
A strong artic cold front is not only bringing "life-threatening wind chill" to Middle Tennessee, it's also bringing the first snow of the winter season.
You'll often hear that it's important to save and invest money for retirement. Without a good-sized nest egg, you might really struggle financially once you no longer have a regular paycheck coming in. Inflation in the U.S. surged to a peak last seen four decades ago.
Hutchinson said she "lied" at the direction of her attorney Stefan Passantino, who she said instructed her to mislead the committee.
Delay tactics caused tensions between the IRS and Trump's counsel, mirroring strife in recent Trump court cases.
Sales of new U.S. single-family homes rose for a second straight month in November likely as Americans took advantage of a retreat in mortgage rates and incentives from desperate builders, but the overall housing market remains depressed. New home sales increased 5.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 640,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. October's sales pace was revised lower to 605,000 units from the previously reported 632,000.