Northeast Kansas woman shot to death on Thanksgiving Day; husband arrested in killing

A northeast Kansas, man remained in the Marshall County jail Friday morning in the deadly shooting of his wife early on Thanksgiving Day, according to jail records.

The 66-year-old man was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killing of 57-year-old Jennifer Brown. Formal charges are pending, said Melissa Underwood, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, in a news release.

According to the preliminary investigation, a man called 911 about 2:30 a.m. Thursday asking for medical assistance for his wife, Underwood said.

Marshall County Sheriff deputies responded to a home in the 1000 block of Granite Road, north of Marysville, where they found Brown’s body. She had gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office requested help from the KBI and about 3:20 a.m., agents and a KBI crime scene response team responded to the homicide scene.

The victim’s husband was arrested in the killing and was booked shortly before 6 a.m. into the Marshall County jail, according to jail records.

The investigation into the killing is ongoing.