Northeast Middle School student taken into police custody after deadly stabbing

A male student was taken into custody on Tuesday following a stabbing at Northeast Middle School that turned fatal.

Kansas City police are considering him a subject of interest as they continue to investigate the death of another male student.

Officers were called after 9 a.m. to the school at 4904 Independence Avenue in the South Indian Mound neighborhood on reports of a stabbing. Arriving officers found the victim, a male student, inside a bathroom with stab wounds and immediately began rendering first aid along with school security. Emergency medical crews responded and took the student to a hospital.

Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman, said a subject of interest — another male student — had been taken into custody.

The school went into lock down and police shut down streets in the area immediately surrounding the school. Students were let out of class early and reunited with their families. Parents there told The Star they received worrisome calls from their children as the students were locked down in classrooms.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, police announced that the victim had died.

The subject of interest was brought into custody Tuesday and police were still gathering evidence late Tuesday night, according to Drake.

If charged, the student must go through Jackson County Family and Juvenile Court since he is under the age of 18.

Family court can review the case and choose to certify the juvenile as an adult, according to Michael Mansur, a spokesman for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. But, he said, he has yet to hear whether the court plans to do so.

A spokeswoman for the court has yet to respond to a request for comment.