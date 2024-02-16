This Northeast Ohio county asking residents to ‘stay home’ during solar eclipse

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – One local county is asking residents to ‘stay home’ during the total solar eclipse on April 8.

Summit County officials are concerned that visitors could create gridlock in Northeast Ohio.

Akron is expected to be one of the top areas of travel that day and businesses there already have events scheduled to celebrate it.

The Summit County Fairgrounds is busy preparing for the day of the event.

“We’ll have car spaces people can buy, lots of green area so they can bring their chairs,” said fair manager Cathy Cunningham.

Ohio Amber Alert: Caller tells 911 missing boy is believed dead

The fairgrounds will open early and there’s activities planned all day.

“We are also offering camping spots, they can come camp starting Friday, if they want to camp and visit other places in Akron,” said Cunningham.

Some of these include the Akron Zoo’s Total Eclipse of the Zoo event and the Akron Library’s viewing party.

Summit County is expecting tens of thousands of visitors for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

At the same time, county leaders are asking residents to stay home on the day of the eclipse due to all the out-of-towners.

“That can come with a lot of traffic challenges, when you have a lot of people converging at once,” said Thomas Smooth with Summit County Emergency Management.

‘America’s Best Employers:’ Forbes names 3 Ohio-based companies

Emergency officials are concerned gridlock could affect response times for first responders.

They are also worried about people trying to follow the sun, creating unexpected traffic problems.

According to NASA, the eclipse will begin in the greater Akron area at 1:59 pm., reach peak darkness at 3:13 p.m. and end at 4:29 p.m.

“We’ve already told them that on that day, we are planning on 800 but we can park another 1,000 and pull them off the streets. Because they said everyone is going to just stop and watch it,” said Cunningham.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.