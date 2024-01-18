Northeast Ohio officials detail winter road work, urge caution in changing conditions

Jan. 18—Despite multiple school closures this week due to wind chill advisories, and moderate snowfall described as "pretty normal" by county and Ohio Department of Transportation officials, the region remains poised to take on winter.

And according to Lake County Engineer Jim Gills, collaboration continues to be steady.

"We're at full capacity, and have a separate contract from ODOT," he said. "We've been somewhat busy with the recent snowfall, but haven't been hit like in the past, especially in December and January....this (winter) has been warmer, more consistently, anyway, than usual, which has put us in a position of anticipating, probably, a late winter, into April, with snow and sleet.

"Our challenge, however, lies in the fact that a bunch of little, light snow events, with the low temperatures, have us, interestingly enough, hitting the roads and highways to distribute more salt than we would with one or two or three larger snow events," Gills added. "The little ones, ironically, force more work, materials and overtime for our crews. We're hoping this winter, while not overwhelming to date, will be stable so our workers can maximize their rounds."

Re-evaluating its snow policy and procedures every year to keep up with changing costs and road conditions, the engineer's office is responsible for over 304 lane miles of county roads and 110 lane miles along state Route 2 from the Cuyahoga County line to the bridge over the Grand River in Painesville and Painesville Township.

"During winter storm events, the priority remains Route 2, county roads, and, then, any township, village, or city roads we are also assisting with," Gills emphasized, noting there are typically 10 snowplow trucks on the county road system and four trucks working Route 2.

Additionally, ODOT's salt tonnage (recent weight totaling 53,000), while fluctuating daily, stands at 70 percent full, according to District 12 Public Information Officer Brent Kovacs, who said the department is under contract to receive salt shipments, as needed, throughout the winter.

"While prices are slightly higher compared to last year, we have plenty of salt (for the season)," he said. "This is nothing out of the ordinary for us....with yearly construction projects, we do our best to make sure the roads are clear of snow and ice no matter what the weather throws at us."

Like many agencies, departments, industries and systems, Kovacs noted that ODOT, too, has been challenged by labor shortages.

However, full-time employees, near capacity, have been hired to aid seasonal work.

"Increased cost in construction projects is being seen, but we are using creative funding approaches to make sure (projects) are sold on time to ensure Ohio motorists have a safe and reliable transportation system," Kovacs said. "Our budget for snow and ice remains the same based on a multiyear average.

"The need for construction on roads and bridges changes every year and therefore the budget for construction will change."

Stressing safety, no matter the season, Kovacs reminds motorists to allow plow vehicles sufficient space to conduct work.

"ODOT trucks were struck 26 times, statewide, last year, so remember to move over for any vehicle with flashing lights on the roadway," he said. "And as of mid-December, ODOT workers and equipment have been struck 54 times."

The department further noted that winter precipitation was expected to begin this week across Northeast Ohio, transitioning to "significant" lake effect snowfall Jan. 19, in the afternoon, through Jan. 20.