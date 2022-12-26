Northeast Ohio police chiefs provide update on effects of heroin in area

Dec. 26—Heroin abuse and overdoses remain an issue nationwide and one that local police departments continued to battle over the past year.

Many communities have also seen a surge in methamphetamine, fetanyl and other derivatives.

Willoughby Police Chief James Schultz said the city had five heroin possession arrests in 2022. In addition there were 17 cocaine possession arrests, 34 synthetic narcotic arrests, and 17 opiate overdose incidents in the past year.

Schultz said while heroin is still a dangerous issue and a point of emphasis, it isn't the only drug that can be a problem.

"Heroin still has an impact in Lake County, but fentanyl and similar derivatives have had such a greater impact today on our communities, safety forces and medical staffs," Schultz said. "We've seen a rise again in methamphetamine after a drop off the past few years.

"In the '90's, we rarely found heroin," he added. "We were dealing with marijuana and some cocaine. While any drug or narcotic substance is dangerous to deal with, what we're experiencing over the past 10 years is simply out of control."

Schultz said there is a big difference now than in the past in the way police officers even approach a possible drug suspect.

"In the '90's, if a police officer stopped a car and there was probable cause to search it, we didn't worry about what we might find and we didn't worry about if we could get seriously hurt or die from the narcotics we found," Schultz said. "Now, our officers have to be so careful not to come into contact with what's inside the car or on someone.

"We pat someone down because we have reason to believe that person might be hiding a weapon, but for years now, we've had to worry about being stuck by a needle or accidentally touching or inhaling something that could kill us in seconds."

Schultz said there was an incident involving one of his officers several years ago.

Officers went to a suspicion complaint in the bathroom at a gas station, when the officers made contact with the person, there were obvious signs of drug abuse. The male was patted down for weapons and then the officer got stuck with an open, used needle that was inside one of his pockets. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and testing.

"Thankfully, he was OK, but the officer had to worry about what drugs were used with the needle, would he become sick or overdose from the exposure, and were there any infectious diseases on the needle. That's a huge risk police officers didn't sign up for when applying for a job," Schultz said.

Mentor Police Chief Ken Gunsch said the department typically judges heroin abuse on the use of Narcan, a nasal spray used to counter a heroin overdose.

Gunsch said the department has used Narcan on 14 people believed to be experiencing opioid overdoses, utilizing 27 total doses of Narcan, saving 11 lives in 2022.

In comparison, in 2021 Mentor PD used Narcan on 16 individuals, utilizing 43 doses of Narcan, saving 14 lives. In 2020, they used Narcan on 30 people, utilizing 59 doses, saving 28 lives.

"The abuse of heroin/fentanyl continues to be a problem in the country and not specific to Mentor or Northeast Ohio," Gunsch said.

In Madison Township, the general trend in 2022 was toward a slight reduction in heroin and fentanyl related drug cases and an increase in methamphetamine cases, according to Chief Matthew Byers.

"We have seen this fluctuate back and forth over the past few years," Byers said. "Both opioid and methamphetamine addiction seem to lead to similar associated crimes."

In Eastlake, the heroin numbers are lower than three years ago and higher than last year — 41 in 2020, 17 in 2021 and 24 in 2022, according to Chief Larry Reik.

"We usually deal with that as a result of an (overdoese) and I know that we have dealt with more meth the last year than ever before," Reik said. "I am concerned about that since it doesn't cause people to OD, but creates a large issue with the user."

The Mayfield Heights Police Department saw a sharp increase in overdose deaths in 2022. There were six deaths from drug overdoses in the city in 2022. Chief Anthony Mele said the department hasn't seen numbers this high since 2017 when they had 10 overdose deaths.

Richmond Heights Police Chief Tom Wetzel said the city had three non-fatal and one fatal overdose the past year. He said Fentanyl was a significant threat and concern in 2022 and is expected to continue to be an issue in 2023.

Kirtland has not been impacted significantly this year. While we have had a few overdoses, it does not seem to be more prevalent for us from the previous years.

Schultz said there is concern the drug problem in the country is not being taken as seriously in some instance as it should be.

"With the trend of states legalizing marijuana, I feel as if we're just getting numb to the drug problems in our country," Schultz said. "Drug usage, drug trafficking and drug possession brings so many other crimes to communities like theft, assault, sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking, homicide, etc.

"Do we really believe legalizing drugs or reducing the penalties to drug offenses will reduce the additional crimes that are associated with drugs?"