Northeast Ohio snow parking bans

(WJW) — Watch where you park.

Early Tuesday morning, some Northeast Ohio communities started issuing parking bans to more easily allow snowplows to clear streets and emergency vehicles to get through.

Cleveland Chief Director of Public Safety Karrie Howard declared a parking ban for the city effective from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Stopped and parked vehicles will be restricted and prohibited on city streets with posted red and white signs.

“Vehicles left parked in the roadway prevent snowplows from clearing streets, which can make driving down these streets impossible. Resulting bottlenecks and gridlock can hamper response by emergency vehicles. For this reason, citizens are encouraged to avoid parking vehicles on all city streets to allow snowplows sufficient time to remove snow and ice from the roads. Vehicles in violation are subject to citation and towing,” read a press release.

See below for parking bans issued in NE Ohio:

Parking bans:

Cleveland

Newburgh Heights: Effective immediately and until further notice. Police said resident should move their vehicles from the streets to make sure the service department is able to clear the roadways.

