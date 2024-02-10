Northeast Ohio woman celebrating 110th birthday

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A Northeast Ohio woman continues to beat the odds one day at a time.

Mathilda Kolt is celebrating her 110th birthday on Saturday.

She was born Feb. 10, 1914 in New York. Her family moved to Cleveland after a fire destroyed their home and she’s been here ever since.

She graduated from Glenville High School, then got married and raised two children. Mathilda is now making people smile every day at her assisted living facility.

