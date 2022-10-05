Northeastern mistakenly sends thousands of acceptance letters to law school applicants

Thousands of applicants to the Northeastern University School of Law found out their college admission letters were not true after the university said they were mistakenly sent.

The school located in Boston said in a statement to USA TODAY a "technical error" resulted in 205 law school applicants receiving an email notifying them they were accepted into the program.

The law school sent clarifying emails explaining the letter, with the university adding it is conducting individual outreach "to applicants with concerns."

Law school applicants for the upcoming year weren't the only ones that got the email; the university said the acceptance letter was also sent to 3,930 applicants who applied to Northeastern last year.

"While many of those applicants have already matriculated at Northeastern or another law school, they also received the clarification email," the university said in a statement. "The School of Law deeply regrets this unintended mistake and is taking steps to ensure that it will not happen in the future."

Northeastern said admission decisions won't be finalized until later in the academic year.

There have been numerous instances of college and universities sending admission letters by mistake. In April 2021, the University of Kentucky said it mistakenly sent acceptance letters to 500,000 high school seniors for a program that typically accepts 35-40 students, The Hill reported.

