Northeastern University admissions counselor to be arraigned on child pornography charges

A Northeastern University admissions counselor was arrested Tuesday after federal prosecutors say he used Zoom to obtain child sexual abuse material.

Beau Christopher Benson, 35, of Dorchester, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Boston on charges of possession and receipt of child pornography, according to the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement was notified that Benson allegedly participated in Zoom video chat rooms used to share and view child sexual abuse material in April 2023, charging documents indicated.

It’s alleged that Benson recorded his participation in the chat rooms, which featured videos and conversations about child pornography. Prosecutors said that about 15 child sexual abuse videos were found saved in his Dropbox.

Investigators noted that a cyber tip ultimately identified Benson as an online user who allegedly uploaded two child pornography to Dropbox.

“The files allegedly depicted children who appear to be approximately two to four years old,” prosecutors said in a news release.

The charge of receipt of child pornography provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison, at least five years, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, at least five years, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

