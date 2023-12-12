Northeastern University police car struck woman at Mass & Cass last July

A Northeastern University Police Department vehicle struck a woman in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard this past July, according to a Boston Police Department report obtained by Boston 25 News Tuesday.

Video shows the NUPD vehicle turning left at the intersection, clipping the woman. Onlookers then can be seen crowding around the woman before an ambulance eventually arrives.

Around 7:13 a.m. on July 5, a Boston police officer arrived at the intersection after receiving the report of the pedestrian struck. The victim told police that she was in a crosswalk when she was struck by the NUPD car.

Although she did not have visible injuries, she told police she felt pain on the left and right sides of her body and was taken to a local hospital.

According to the Boston Police Department report, the vehicle was being driven by a mechanic, not an officer, at the time of the crash.

In a statement to Boston 25, Northeastern says the woman ignored the “do not walk” signal and that the NUPD vehicle was moving lawfully.

The woman has no listed address in the police report.

The video of the incident was given to Northeastern Police, according to a supplemental narrative from Boston police.

No charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW