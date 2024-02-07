Northern Arizona Healthcare donates dozens of Stop the Bleed stations to Flagstaff schools

FLAGSTAFF — Students and staff across the Flagstaff Unified School District will be better equipped to respond to life-threatening emergencies thanks to a gift from Northern Arizona Healthcare.

The hospital system donated 43 new bleeding control stations to be installed in all 15 schools across the district in addition to administrative offices and Camp Colton, an outdoor environmental education center run by the district.

The stations will help stop life-threatening blood loss during an emergency.

“These Bleeding Control Station donations are an important obligation to our community in helping keep students safe," NAH’s Chief Philanthropy Officer, Larry Kushner, said in a statement.

"We know that lives can be saved if people are trained properly on using these stations during an emergency, and we hope having these stations at each school will give families in Flagstaff peace of mind," Kushner said.

Flagstaff Medical Center's Trauma Center runs the community Stop the Bleed training program to help educate people on basic actions that could save a person's life in an emergency in the time before first responders arrive on scene.

The team has also been training district employees and school nurses to be Stop the Bleed instructors, who can then train their own staff. School bus drivers are also being trained on the new stations.

“This partnership better equips our school staff to act quickly and effectively to make a difference in the event of a serious accident or emergency," said Michael A. Penca, Superintendent of Flagstaff Unified School District.

The donation was funded by $25,000 from the hospital system's Office of Philanthropy and $3,000 from Trauma and Acute Care Surgeons of Northern America.

