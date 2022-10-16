Northern Arizona house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

Police lights

Two are dead and one is injured after a shooting broke out Saturday night at a house party in Rimrock, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, YCSO received multiple calls with reports of a shooting at a home on Top O The Morning Drive in Rimrock, a small town near Lake Montezuma.

When authorities arrived, they found two people fatally shot and one with minor injuries from a gunshot wound, the Sheriff's Office said.

The two victims have been identified as 27-year-old Rafael Zapata from Camp Verde and 27-year-old Efrain Arreola from Rimrock.

The shooting occurred during a party that was hosted at the house when an altercation started between the two victims and the shooter.

One man, Edgar Arreola, has been taken into custody on first degree homicide charges.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

