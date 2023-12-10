A northern Arizona school district is cutting student transportation services. Here's why

FLAGSTAFF — Many middle and high school students across the city will have to find new ways to make it to school in the New Year after the Flagstaff Unified School District announced major changes to their transportation services.

Starting when students return from winter break on Jan. 4, the district will no longer provide transportation for all high school students living within city limits as well as for middle and high school students attending out-of-boundary schools or magnet programs.

High school students living outside city limits in areas including Doney Park, Baderville, Parks, Bellemont, Mountainaire, Kachina Village, Cameron, Leupp and more will remain eligible for district-provided transportation.

The school district made the adjustments after receiving direction from the Arizona Department of Public Safety that the middle and high school buses "must only be loaded with two passengers per seat to comply with the Department of Transportation safety regulations," according to the district's announcement.

The district said the cuts were necessary "to meet this requirement, promote safety for our students, and improve transportation services for eligible students with the staffing and resources available."

The school district will purchase Mountain Line bus passes for students without transportation for the 2024 spring semester upon request.

The changes will not impact students at Summit High School or those who receive special education, homelessness or foster services who are already eligible for transportation, the district said.

Ahead of the changes taking effect, the district will send additional information to families directly affected.

