Sep. 11—BEMIDJI — The Northern Artist Association will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

"If you would like information to become a member, please join us," a release said. "Everyone is welcome to attend and refreshments will be served."

For more information, call Grace at

(218) 556-1042.