Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Northern Bear is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = UK£2.4m ÷ (UK£38m - UK£14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Northern Bear has an ROCE of 9.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 13%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Northern Bear, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Northern Bear's ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, Northern Bear's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Northern Bear doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

Our Take On Northern Bear's ROCE

In a nutshell, Northern Bear has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 36% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, Northern Bear does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

