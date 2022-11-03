Northern Berks man defrauded out of $194,000, police say

Nov. 2—A Perry Township man was defrauded out of $194,000 through an online scam, state police said Wednesday.

Troopers gave this account:

Henry Geist, 65, was befriended by a woman named Sharon Bobby via Facebook. Over a period of months, Bobby gained the victim's trust. She then requested help paying for the release of a large amount of gold as inheritance for her late father in the United Kingdom.

Through months of communication via text messages, emails and phone calls, Bobby and her attorney, Allen Bruce, requested that the victim make numerous payments for the release of this gold.

Further details were unavailable Wednesday

State police are asking that anyone with information on the case contact them at 610-562-6885.