Northern Berks police respond to armed home invasion

Oct. 1—Northern Berks police are investigating the armed robbery of a residence in the first block of Hafer Drive, investigators said.

Police gave this account:

Friday at around 3 p.m. two males wearing black hooded sweatshirts forced their way into the residence. One of the victims was pistol-whipped and was trearted in an area hospital for injuries. A shot was fired from a handgun, but none of the victims was struck by it.

The suspects fled the residence before the police arived. Officers from Muhlenberg and Bern townships assisted in the investigation and the search for the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Northern Berks Regional Police Department at 610-926-2999.